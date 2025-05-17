Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese 'rivalry' would be good for WNBA
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 WNBA season tipped off this weekend. Fans were welcomed into the new season this past Friday night, when 2025 number one overall pick Paige Bueckers made her league debut against the Minnesota Lynx.
Bueckers would finish with ten points and seven rebounds in the loss to a Lynx team coming off of a WNBA Finals appearance.
However, the main event of the weekend was no doubt the matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s hilarious reaction to Aliyah Boston saying she’d call her to get out of jail
Fever star Caitlin Clark and Sky star Angel Reese have a rich history. The two go back to their college days, where a rivalry was born, if you ask anyone on the internet.
Today, that rivalry got a little spicy. In the second half, Clark picked up a flagrant foul on Reese, that got emotions boiling over, and the crowd was feeling it.
In the end, everything would calm down. Clark's Fever would earn a massive 93-58 victory over Reese and the Sky. But that's not the biggest takeaway from this game.
Every sport has rivalries. If anything, the rivalries are what make watching sports so fun. Sure, if you dive deep enough into the discourse of Clark and Reese, it can't get pretty gross.
However, if you're a normal person, what you see when these two meet up on the court is a rivalry that can take the WNBA to the next level.
