WNBA fans pick who should win MVP between A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier
The WNBA regular season seems to have gone by in a flash; there are just over two weeks left before it comes to an end. And with the postseason looming, there are conversations about which players will scoop up the major awards in 2025.
In any league, the MVP is the individual award that holds the most value. And while the W's young guns have made a lot of noise again this season, the race has come down to the two most consistent stars yet again, A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. And this led to a heated debate on social media.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Nike unveil long-awaited signature logo for WNBA star
"Phee has been playing at MVP level all season, but she has been injured. A'ja has been showing the last 10 games why she is the top dawg in the W. It's impossible to pick," said one fan.
"This season's MVP is Phee all the way, she's been incredible," a second fan wrote. "A’ja still the best player in the world but the MVP is Phee this year," a third commented.
RELATED: WNBA and WNBPA reportedly heading for possible lockout as compromise ‘increasingly unlikely’
"Call me crazy but i’m picking the player who just led their team to a 10-game winning streak. It's A'ja for me," claimed a fourth fan. "Give it to A'ja again man, she deserves it," said a fifth.
Wilson has won three MVPs already, and her 23.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game are lower than last season. Collier, on the other hand, is averaging 23.9 points and 7.6 rebounds but has led the Lynx to the league's best record. Either of them would make a very deserving MVP.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: College Football return, Fleetwood Sunday, Shedeur Sanders conspiracy, and more
NCAAF: Kansas State star Avery Johnson's father, brother issue joint apology for viral brawl
MMA: Rampage Jackson's son Raja being investigated by LAPD after brutal wrestling assault
SPORTS MEDIA: Joy Taylor destroys ex-FOX Sports colleague Jason Whitlock in wild rant on Cam Newton podcast
VIRAL: Hulk Hogan death investigation continues after daughter Brooke's statement