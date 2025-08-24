WNBA fans are in awe of A’ja Wilson after dominant display in Aces win
There has been a lot of noise in the WNBA about the young guns. Paige Bueckers' recent 44-point performance really had fans going crazy. But over the last few years, it's the established stars like Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, and of course, A'ja Wilson, that have been the true superstars.
Against the Washington Mystics on Saturday night, Wilson went off for 36 points. To go along with this absurd number, she also grabbed 13 rebounds. This was part of an 81-71 win for the Las Vegas Aces, who have now won 10 consecutive games. And fans are absolutely in awe.
"She's not just dominating, she's redefining what excellence looks like in the WNBA. That stat line is MVP material," wrote one fan. "She's the GOAT, dawg," another commented.
"Ain't no one competing at her level with that consistency. She's a machine," a third fan claimed. "Media tried so hard to tell us A'ja wasn't the best player in the WNBA, but she just is," said a fourth.
"20 years from today, she'll be talked about like Wilt Chamberlain," wrote a fifth fan. "A'One since Day One, nobody is doing it like her man," said another.
Wilson is averaging 22.8 and 10.1 rebounds per game this season; her numbers have dropped a little from her MVP season. However, she's still arguably the best player in the W and is looking to prove it one more time.
