Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark are dealing with injury together
Despite the heartbreak in the NBA Finals and the injury-ridden season so far for the Fever, it's a good time to be a fan of Indiana basketball. The Pacers had a fairytale run and almost won their first-ever championship, and the Fever look like they'll challenge for a few of their own with Caitlin Clark.
At the moment, though, the injury curse seems tough to escape. Tyrese Haliburton's season ended in heartbreak with an Achilles tear in Game 7. And Clark has only played in 13 games this season, missing 22, but the city's two superstars are working together through it.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham’s sister slams WNBA refs after Fever star’s injury
"It sucks that she’s been hurt for as long as she has," Haliburton said, as per IndyStar. "But just for us to be able to communicate even in our recovery, we lift at the same time, so it’s just us two in the weight room.
We spend a lot of time together. It’s good to have each other to lean on in a time like right now. “Our offensive (and) defensive issues are the same sometimes. Everything is really similar between us."
That the two faces of Indiana basketball at the moment are so in tune with one another is quite heartwarming to see. Their mutual growth is a wonderful thing. While Hali won't be back for another season or two, Caitlin could be back in time for the playoffs to make her own miracle WNBA run.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football games on today: Week 0 TV schedule for Saturday
NFL: Green Bay Packers star admits he 'recruited' Micah Parsons amid Cowboys drama
MMA: UFC Shanghai results: Johnny Walker caps off night with second-round TKO stunner
NBA: Ayesha Curry reveals Stephen Curry didn’t think he’d become an NBA superstar
PGA GOLF: Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 3 tee times & pairings for Saturday