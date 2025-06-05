Wild video reveals how Roland-Garros selects iconic clay surface at French Open
By Matt Reed
For two weeks a year, the French Open takes place on the iconic clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris, and while this has been the case for decades the process in which the facility decides on important decisions pertaining to the courts is quite fascinating.
RELATED: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during French Open match
While the surface is certainly unique compared to other tennis majors like the Australian Open or U.S. Open that are played on hard courts, or essentially asphalt, the French Open has an entire plan in place to make their courts look as good as possible.
Since top stars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are competing in the event, Roland-Garros uses a layer of stone, gravel, coal residue and limestone before the groundskeepers crush up red bricks to get the signature color of the courts just right.
Sports journalist Joe Pompliano posted a video to social media Thursday explaining how the process is done and showing a real-time clip of how the surface is laid out.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels pitcher suspects Red Sox stole signs, leading to pregame incident
NBA: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
NFL: Insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
SPORTS MEDIA: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested
VIRAL: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match