Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested: report
Jonathan Vilma, a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker and Fox Sports NFL analyst, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Miami for driving with a suspended license, according to a new report.
Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reported Wednesday that the former Miami Hurricanes star was initially stopped because his license plate tag was expired.
Vilma played 10 seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets (2004-07) and New Orleans Saints (2008-13).
The 2024 season was Vilma's fifth as an analyst on Fox Sports alongside play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert.
Prior to joining Fox, Vilma spent four years at ABC and ESPN, serving as a color commentator for ABC’s college pregame, halftime and postgame shows, and as an ESPN college football analyst.
Vilma also regularly appeared on several ESPN programs, including "Get Up" and "First Take," in addition to time at NBC as a pregame and halftime analyst covering Notre Dame football.
Vilma was a Pro Bowl selection in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.
In college, Vilma was a first-team All-American in 2003. He was chosen by the Jets with the 12th overall pick in the 2004 draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie and was chosen NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2004.
Vilma, 43, also serves on the Board of Trustees for the University of Miami as Chairman of Student Affairs
