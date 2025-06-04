Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers are preparing for their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2000 season, and a chance to win the franchise's first championship.
Standing in their way is the best team from the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. It will not be an easy accomplishment for head coach Rick Carlisle and his Pacers.
On Wednesday, Carlisle spoke with the media about the Finals matchup, but during his time with the media, Carlisle was asked about the New York Knicks' firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau.
The Pacers' head coach mentioned that he was shocked about the Knicks' decision to let Thibodeau go. Carlisle said he thought it was some fake AI when he first saw the news.
Carlisle knows what it feels like to be fired after being successful. The Dallas Mavericks relieved Carlisle after 13 seasons and an NBA championship under his resume during his time with the franchise.
The Pacers' head coach is right about one thing: Thibodeau should have no problem finding his next job. The first thing on his resume should be that he brought the Knicks out of the NBA basement that they've been stuck in for nearly 30 years.
Carlisle obviously has his focus on the Thunder. But every coach in the league is probably thinking that their front office wants a ring, or you could be on LinkedIn at the end of the season.
