Carlos Alcaraz shocks himself after winning incredible point at French Open
By Matt Reed
Carlos Alcaraz as a wild knack for creating incredible moments on the tennis court, and with the French Open currently ongoing at Roland Garros in Paris the Spanish superstar continued that trend Wednesday in the second round of the tournament.
While nobody should be surprised that Alcaraz is cruising into the next round of the French Open after a four-set victory, the 22 year old sensation pulled off one of the most impressive shots of the event so far midway through the third set.
Alcaraz was seen chasing down a backhand on the left baseline that took him way off the court, and despite the high degree of difficulty the Spaniard made his down-the-line winner look effortless before giving a stare into the packed crowd.
Even players as good as Alcaraz surprise themselves from time to time, even though he's constantly displaying his excellence on the court as he tries to win a fifth grand slam title and his second straight French Open championship.
