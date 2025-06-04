WATCH: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match
By Tyler Reed
Even for someone who hasn't watched a full tennis match in their life, like myself, I know the name Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic has submitted himself as one of the greatest ever to play during his era, and his viral rally during the 2025 Roland-Garros is a great reminder of his greatness.
The Serbian legend would not go down without a fight during his matchup with German Alexander Zverev after a 41-shot rally to save a break point is now going viral.
Something about tennis on clay makes this moment even more special. The quarterfinals matchup has everyone on their feet (I guess).
A win by Djokovic will have the legendary tennis star meeting the number one player in the world, Jannik Sinner, in the semifinals.
Tennis, what's not to love? There are times I wonder if I could have become a tennis legend before my career was cut short by wrecking my car in front of everyone at my first practice and never showing up again. It probably wouldn't have gone anywhere, but maybe I could've been the next Djokovic. I was really good and slamming the ball over the fence at the time.
Djokovic is seeking his second tournament of 2025, as he was victorious in the Geneva Open back in May.
