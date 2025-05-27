Tennis star Jannik Sinner gets roasted for 'Blue's Clues' wardrobe at French Open
By Matt Reed
The French Open is one of tennis' biggest events each year as part of the sport's four major tournaments, and the top star in the men's side of the game has already had a viral moment in Paris after his wild on-court attire.
RELATED: Coco Gauff hilariously forgets rackets before French Open first round match
Fans went nuts on social media Tuesday when Sinner was spotted on the red clay at Roland Garros wearing a very familiar outfit from a popular children's television show, Blue's Clues. Sinner had a scary resemblance to 'Steve' from the show while wearing a Nike green collared shirt.
Sinner is still the clear favorite to win the French Open as he searches for his fourth major title and his first time in Paris after reaching the semifinals in 2024. He will face veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round of the tournament.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA
MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend
WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks
VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience