Tennis star Jannik Sinner gets roasted for 'Blue's Clues' wardrobe at French Open

The world number one men's tennis player might need to consult with a stylist after this outfit.

By Matt Reed

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with the Australian Open title during the prize presentation at the 2025 Australian Open
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with the Australian Open title during the prize presentation at the 2025 Australian Open / Mike Frey-Imagn Images
The French Open is one of tennis' biggest events each year as part of the sport's four major tournaments, and the top star in the men's side of the game has already had a viral moment in Paris after his wild on-court attire.

Fans went nuts on social media Tuesday when Sinner was spotted on the red clay at Roland Garros wearing a very familiar outfit from a popular children's television show, Blue's Clues. Sinner had a scary resemblance to 'Steve' from the show while wearing a Nike green collared shirt.

Sinner is still the clear favorite to win the French Open as he searches for his fourth major title and his first time in Paris after reaching the semifinals in 2024. He will face veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round of the tournament.

