Anthony Edwards has surpassed Kevin Garnett in surprising Timberwolves’ playoff stat
Anthony Edwards is only 23 years old, but he has already made a case to be considered the greatest Minnesota Timberwolves player ever. That title is universally considered to belong to Kevin Garnett, but Edwards is catching up with him fast.
Having made the Western Conference Finals for the second season in a row, Ant already has more appearances at this level than Garnett ever did. And despite the team losing the first two games of their series to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he's managed to surpass KG in a surprising stat.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards criticized for ditching media after Timberwolves' 0-2 hole vs Thunder
In the third quarter of Game 2, Edwards officially surpassed Garnett as the Timberwolves' all-time franchise leader for playoff points. He's now scored 1,065 postseason points for the Wolves, which is more than Garnett's 1,049.
This is shocking considering that Edwards is only in his 5th season in the league. The 23-year-old has racked up quite a few playoff appearances in his brief career, though. He has averaged 27.9 points per game in 39 postseason appearances, shooting the ball with great efficiency at the highest level.
Garnett made eight postseason runs with the Timberwolves, but only managed to get out of the first round once. So despite his many years with the franchise, KG only played in 47 playoff games for the Wolves, which explains why is record is so low.
This is a fantastic achievement for Edwards, although he will be more focused on getting a crucial Game 3 win to allow his team back into their series against the Thunder.
