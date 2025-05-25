Lakers fans think Luka Doncic is looking skinny in viral Real Madrid pictures
The Los Angeles Lakers' prospects changed drastically in 2025. What was promising to become quite the rebuild was reset by the acquisition of Luka Doncic in what is likely the most shocking trade in NBA history. But this prize comes with its issues, too.
Doncic's conditioning and defense have long been areas of criticism from basketball experts. His 2024-25 campaign was marred by injury, and Luka also got exposed on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs.
RELATED: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
A common refrain following the trade has been fans and pundits alike suggesting that the Slovenian superstar can learn how to take better care of his body from LeBron James. And his recent pictures from a visit to his former club Real Madrid have fans thinking that it might finally be happening.
"Luka is looking good, man," wrote one fan. "Luka gonna be dunking from the 3pt line next season," another hilariously suggested.
"Nah if he starts moving like rookie Luka it's over," a third fan rightly pointed out.
"He on Bron's team now. Bron always gets his teammates right. You'll see an entirely different Luka next season," a fourth fan wrote.
RELATED: Post Malone brings out Philadelphia sports legend at his concert
A fifth fan wasn't buying it, saying, "As a long time Luka fan, this shout is starting to get to Ben Simmons off season workout level."
Conversations about Doncic's weight are constant among fans of the league, but are ultimately meaningless.
While Luka does need to improve his conditioning, what it comes down to is him being healthy. If the Lakers can get him big men too boot, Doncic will tear up the league regardless of his weight.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket before WNBA game vs. defending champs