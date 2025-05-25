The Big Lead

Pittsburgh Pirates star crushes home run at staggering speed

A Pittsburgh Pirates star sent a home run to the moon at a speed that you have to see to believe

By Tyler Reed

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz hits an RBI triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz hits an RBI triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
You may not believe this, but there are other players on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster aside from pitcher Paul Skenes.

Having a 19-34 record does make it hard for a casual fan to want to follow the team. However, the Pirates have a lot of great talent.

One fan favorite in Pittsburgh for the last five years has been Oneil Cruz. It's easy to see why fans enjoy watching Cruz play. His home run on Sunday was hit so fast that it may take a few watches of the replay just to see how fast the ball was hit.

The Pirates were trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 when Cruz decided to hit a dinger that has now become the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era.

The long ball was clocked traveling 122.9 mph while leaving the field of play. That's how fast I drive after eating any dairy product while on a road trip.

Unfortunately, that hard hit is still only going to count for one run. However, being a fan of a garbage can fanbase, I understand if Pirates fans will want to hold on to this memory until the end of time.

They may be in the MLB gutter and will more than likely lose their star pitcher when it is time to pay him. However, fans will never forget this day.

