MLB news: The BBWAA 'created' an award that already exists
The Baseball Writers' Association of America approved the addition of award to its slate of postseason honors Saturday. The BBWAA, which already presents the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year awards, will now honor the best relief pitcher in both leagues as well.
The AL Relief Pitcher of the Year award and the NL Relief Pitcher of the Year will be presented following the 2026 season because MLB Network had already determined its schedule for announcing the 2025 postseason awards.
(Full disclosure: I voted with the majority of BBWAA members who approved the award.)
There are plenty of valid arguments for and against the creation of the award. Some are stronger than others.
The best argument in favor of the award, in my opinion, boils down this: the statistical vocabulary of baseball isn't good at measuring what makes a good reliever the best reliever.
We have saves, sure. But today's saves leaders often arrive at their position by virtue of factors out of their control. Did his team win a lot of games by 1 to 3 runs? Did his manager decide his closer (and not another, fresher, perhaps equally talented reliever) was the best pitcher for the situation (and not another, equally important situation)? Being the best relief pitcher in either league should mean more than racking up a bunch of saves.
We have Win Probability Added (WPA). Care to guess who the WPA leader in the National League is this season? (No peeking.)
It's Adrian Morejon of the San Diego Padres. Remarkably, Morejon is not the Padres' best reliever by saves, ERA, innings, or strikeouts. Morejon still might be the best reliever in the NL this season, but it isn't obvious. That's because WPA is not a widely recognized stat, and for good reason.
The purpose of WPA is, essentially, to credit a pitcher for bringing his team closer to a win. But it has its limits. Morejon ranks ahead of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler in WPA, despite the fact that Wheeler has thrown more than twice as many innings. Does anyone think Morejon has done more for the Padres this season than Wheeler, an ace-level starter, has done for the Phillies? WPA does.
An award offers voters the chance to say "this guy was the best" — no sorting through stats that tell an incomplete story.
The best counterargument to creating this award is simple: it already exists.
The Rolaids Relief Man Award was presented from 1976-2012, with winners determined by a points system rather than a voting system. Since 2014, Major League Baseball has a Reliever Of The Year trophy that has been decided by a panel of former relief pitchers, with the AL version of the award named after Mariano Rivera and the NL version named for Trevor Hoffman.
The BBWAA is betting that their award, presented alongside the other postseason awards, will connote more prestige upon the winner.
The MVP award was first presented by the BBWAA in 1931. Will the Reliever of the Year award have as much staying power? Only time will tell.
