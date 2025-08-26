Journeyman college football quarterback will start for Kentucky in seventh season
By Matt Reed
The college football season officially kicked off last weekend, but with a full slate of games going down this week fans are fully back into fall football mode, including one veteran quarterback that is making waves because of how long he's been involved in the sport.
Zach Calzada is a seventh-year senior preparing to take on yet another starting quarterback gig this fall, however, this time it's in the SEC with the Kentucky Wildcats, according to ESPN.
The former Auburn and Texas A&M signal caller certainly has experience playing with big football programs in the past, but the bigger story is that the 24 year old is older than many current NFL players, including Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.
Calzada is coming off of his best year as a collegiate player in 2024 during his time with FCS program Incarnate Word, where he threw 35 touchdowns and over 3,700 yards. However, his only major college football experience came during his time with Texas A&M four years ago when he led the team to a 6-4 record.
This time around with the Wildcats there will be a lot of expectations for Calzada to put up strong numbers considering the rise in the football program in recent years, which included Will Levis being drafted into the NFL a few seasons ago.
