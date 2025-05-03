Red Sox make surprising call-up after Tristan Casas' season-ending injury diagnosis
Triston Casas’ 2025 season is likely over before May has ended.
The Red Sox first baseman suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee while running out a grounder Friday against the Twins. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow told reporters Saturday that Casas will need surgery.
The standard timeline—six months or more—offers a grim outlook with just five months left in the regular season.
Casas, 25, was off to a slow start (.184/.585 OPS) but was still Boston’s best long-term option at first. Now, Romy Gonzalez gets the job in the short term, while Abraham Toro joins the active roster from Triple-A Worcester.
There’s no firm timetable, but history doesn’t offer optimism. Guardians outfield prospect George Valera suffered a similar injury to Casas last September and has yet to return.
For Casas, this marks a second significant injury in under a year. He missed nearly four months last season with rib cartilage damage.
With Casas sidelined, attention shifts to Roman Anthony. The No. 1 prospect in baseball isn’t a first baseman and hasn’t played the position at Triple-A Worcester. But he entered Friday hitting .290/.422/.527 with 22 walks in 26 games, numbers too loud to ignore. The 20-year-old might force Boston’s hand.
For now, manager Alex Cora said Rafael Devers will remain the primary DH, keeping first base open. Casas’ absence could define the Red Sox’s season—not just by who replaces him, but how soon the future arrives.
