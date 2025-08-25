The Big Lead

Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin make major decision ahead of 2025 NFL opener

Washington Commanders fans can breathe a sigh of relief with news that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has finally signed a new deal.

By Josh Sanchez

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates while leaving the field after beating the Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates while leaving the field after beating the Philadelphia Eagles / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders' long offseason nightmare is over. With less than two weeks until the 2025-26 NFL regular season kicks off, the team has agreed to terms on a new deal with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

"The Commanders and All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin have agreed to a 3-year extension worth over $96 million, multiple sources tell me," NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X.

"The deal is done and 'Scary Terry' gets his well-deserved payday — while Jayden Daniels gets his star receiver back in his arsenal."

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's a major boost for the Commanders as they can now put 100 percent focus on preparations for the upcoming season with one of the biggest offensive weapons under contract.

Last season, McLaurin hauled in 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, extending his streak of consecutive seasons with at least 77 catches and 1,000 yards to five. Let's see if the sixth comes in 2025 after missing the offseason due to his holdout.

The Commanders kick off their 2025 campaign on Sunday, September 7, at home against the division rival New York Giants.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

