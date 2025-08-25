Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin make major decision ahead of 2025 NFL opener
By Josh Sanchez
The Washington Commanders' long offseason nightmare is over. With less than two weeks until the 2025-26 NFL regular season kicks off, the team has agreed to terms on a new deal with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
"The Commanders and All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin have agreed to a 3-year extension worth over $96 million, multiple sources tell me," NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X.
"The deal is done and 'Scary Terry' gets his well-deserved payday — while Jayden Daniels gets his star receiver back in his arsenal."
It's a major boost for the Commanders as they can now put 100 percent focus on preparations for the upcoming season with one of the biggest offensive weapons under contract.
Last season, McLaurin hauled in 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, extending his streak of consecutive seasons with at least 77 catches and 1,000 yards to five. Let's see if the sixth comes in 2025 after missing the offseason due to his holdout.
The Commanders kick off their 2025 campaign on Sunday, September 7, at home against the division rival New York Giants.
