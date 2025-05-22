Washington Commanders star hilariously pranks NFL teammates before bed
By Matt Reed
The Washington Commanders were easily the most improved NFL team in 2024, and a large reason why the NFC team was able to turn things around so quickly was because of their increased chemistry within the locker room.
Commanders cornerback Mikey Sainristil came into the team and became an influential figure on the defensive side of the ball, but as it turns out he's also a fun personality to be around. Sainristil wanted to get in on a TikTok trend where people call their friends before bedtime, or in his case, his teammates.
The second-year star hilariously called several teammates, including Jayden Daniels, and could barely contain his laughter while he told them he appreciates them and wanted to make sure that they had a good sleep.
Sainristil and the Commanders were only a game away from reaching the Super Bowl last season before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington will surely have big expectations for their team again in the 2025 season.
