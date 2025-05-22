One AFC team favored to win every game ahead of 2025 NFL season
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the class of the AFC (and the league) for many years since the arrival of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but entering the 2025 NFL season there's another AFC team that should have high expectations based on Las Vegas sportsbook odds.
The Buffalo Bills are the only team in the league favored in all 17 regular season games next season based on point spreads for the 2025 campaign. Josh Allen and Co. were a few plays away from reaching the Super Bowl in 2024, however, the MVP-winning QB will be looking to finally get past the Chiefs this year.
While the Bills open up the season with the Baltimore Ravens, and will have tough games against the Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, there are a lot of soft spots in their schedule that should make Buffalo fans comfortable that they'll be a strong team again.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are actually favored in 16 of their 17 regular season games heading into this season, but the Bills game is currently expected to go in Buffalo's direction based on early odds.
