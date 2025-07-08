Viral 'Quarterback' clip shows heated Joe Burrow during disastrous Bengals season
By Matt Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals struggled to find consistency during the 2024 NFL season, and now it's become more evident just how frustrated one of the team's biggest superstars was after the AFC North team missed the postseason.
RELATED: Kansas City radio host calls out 'fat' Patrick Mahomes for his dad bod
NFL star Joe Burrow is one of the featured signal callers in the hit Netflix show 'Quarterback' and one particular moment highlighted Cincinnati's troubles last season during the regular season when they took on the Tennessee Titans.
Burrow was seen exiting the field after a scoring drive, and even though the Bengals went on to win the game, the former LSU star was noticably upset with the team's issues and expressed that to head coach Zac Taylor.
"What the f**k are we doing man?" Burrow was heard saying during one sequence. "F***ing mental mistakes all f***ing day."
Burrow followed that up later in the video during his conversation with Taylor by calling the Bengals' performance "embarrassing."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Fired GM shades owner while interim manager job remains vacant
NFL: Patrick Mahomes says legendary NFL quarterback 'motivates me even more'
SPORTS MEDIA: President Donald Trump wants another Washington Commanders name change
TENNIS: Tennis star Ben Shelton extends his sister's vacation from work with Wimbledon win
VIRAL: Alex Cooper booed by Cubs fans during rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'