The Big Lead

Viral 'Quarterback' clip shows heated Joe Burrow during disastrous Bengals season

The Bengals star was shown in the Netflix series having strong words with Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor.

By Matt Reed

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws pass at Bengals Mini Camp inside Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws pass at Bengals Mini Camp inside Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled to find consistency during the 2024 NFL season, and now it's become more evident just how frustrated one of the team's biggest superstars was after the AFC North team missed the postseason.

RELATED: Kansas City radio host calls out 'fat' Patrick Mahomes for his dad bod

NFL star Joe Burrow is one of the featured signal callers in the hit Netflix show 'Quarterback' and one particular moment highlighted Cincinnati's troubles last season during the regular season when they took on the Tennessee Titans.

Burrow was seen exiting the field after a scoring drive, and even though the Bengals went on to win the game, the former LSU star was noticably upset with the team's issues and expressed that to head coach Zac Taylor.

"What the f**k are we doing man?" Burrow was heard saying during one sequence. "F***ing mental mistakes all f***ing day."

Burrow followed that up later in the video during his conversation with Taylor by calling the Bengals' performance "embarrassing."

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Fired GM shades owner while interim manager job remains vacant

NFL: Patrick Mahomes says legendary NFL quarterback 'motivates me even more'

SPORTS MEDIA: President Donald Trump wants another Washington Commanders name change

TENNIS: Tennis star Ben Shelton extends his sister's vacation from work with Wimbledon win

VIRAL: Alex Cooper booed by Cubs fans during rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'

Home/NFL