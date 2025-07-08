The Big Lead

Kansas City sports radio host calls out 'fat' Patrick Mahomes for his dad bod

The three-time Super Bowl champion caught strays from a popular Kansas City radio host recently.

By Matt Reed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes has delivered a lot of joy to NFL fans, especially those that support the Kansas City Chiefs, since he entered the league back in 2017. However, a popular radio host in the Kansas City market isn't the biggest Mahomes fan right now for a very odd reason.

Radio host Kevin Kietzman has made his thoughts on Mahomes clear this offseason after seeing the three-time Super Bowl winner added a little weight following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Kietzman ripped Mahomes as being an "embarrassment" and even went as far as to call him "fat" when pictures surfaced of the quarterback enjoying his summer with his family.

It's situations like these where athletes cannot be envied because even when they win as many NFL games as Mahomes has done in his career he's still the brunt of criticism for the silliest of reasons.

