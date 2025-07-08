Kansas City sports radio host calls out 'fat' Patrick Mahomes for his dad bod
By Matt Reed
Patrick Mahomes has delivered a lot of joy to NFL fans, especially those that support the Kansas City Chiefs, since he entered the league back in 2017. However, a popular radio host in the Kansas City market isn't the biggest Mahomes fan right now for a very odd reason.
Radio host Kevin Kietzman has made his thoughts on Mahomes clear this offseason after seeing the three-time Super Bowl winner added a little weight following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
Kietzman ripped Mahomes as being an "embarrassment" and even went as far as to call him "fat" when pictures surfaced of the quarterback enjoying his summer with his family.
It's situations like these where athletes cannot be envied because even when they win as many NFL games as Mahomes has done in his career he's still the brunt of criticism for the silliest of reasons.
