Vince McMahon issues heartfelt statement on sudden death of Hulk Hogan

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon shared a heartfelt statement on the passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

By Josh Sanchez

WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania
WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The professional wrestling world was rocked with some tragic news on Thursday morning when it was reported that former WWE, WCW, and WWF icon Hulk Hogan died at age 71.

Paramedics responded to Hogan's home in Clearwater, Florida, and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since news of Hogan's passing surfaced, several pro wrestling stars have paid their respects and honored the legendary figure, including former WWE boss Vince McMahon.

McMahon penned a heartfelt statement remembering his longtime friend.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
Wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee / Jasper Colt / USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who wsa loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon," Hogan wrote.

"His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled - and made him the sonsummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved."

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt, much to the delight of the vocal crowd at the Myriad.
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt, much to the delight of the vocal crowd at the Myriad. / David McDaniel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McMahon continued, "He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins, and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him."

It truly is a major loss for the wrestling community.

Our deepest condolences go out to Hogan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic and difficult time.

