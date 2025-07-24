Vince McMahon issues heartfelt statement on sudden death of Hulk Hogan
By Josh Sanchez
The professional wrestling world was rocked with some tragic news on Thursday morning when it was reported that former WWE, WCW, and WWF icon Hulk Hogan died at age 71.
Paramedics responded to Hogan's home in Clearwater, Florida, and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Since news of Hogan's passing surfaced, several pro wrestling stars have paid their respects and honored the legendary figure, including former WWE boss Vince McMahon.
MORE: Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71, cause of death revealed
McMahon penned a heartfelt statement remembering his longtime friend.
"The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who wsa loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon," Hogan wrote.
MORE: Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestlers, musicians, politicians react on social media
"His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled - and made him the sonsummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved."
McMahon continued, "He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins, and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him."
It truly is a major loss for the wrestling community.
Our deepest condolences go out to Hogan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic and difficult time.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MMA: Dustin Poirier shares emotional goodbye to MMA
MLB: Rich Hill turns back the clock with impressive Royals debut at 45 years old
NBA: Incluencer Draya Michele roasts NBA bf Jalen Green over driver's license
NFL: Stefon Diggs has hilarious moment with puppy breaking free at Patriots training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: Colin Cowherd reveals which NFL team is plotting for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
VIRAL: Chicago Bears fans deliver special 'Da Pope' NFL gift to Pope Leo XIV