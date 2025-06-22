Victor Wembanyama opens up on Shaolin Temple experience
Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most untouchable young player in the NBA. Having been named an All-Star in his sophomore season and making the All-Defensive First Team, the Frenchman is trying everything he can to improve even more.
The San Antonio Spurs have been extremely happy with Wemby, and although injuries cost him the DPOY last season, he has taken his training to the next level. The former ROTY was spotted training at a Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, China, and he revealed his learnings to the media.
“It was a great experience,” Wembanyama said as per The Athletic. “My goal going there was putting my body through things that it’s not used to doing and allowing my range of movement and strength
"This was probably as very different as possible from what I’m used to doing. Kung fu. Everyday. It was like a vegan temple, a monastery… I was isolated."
Wembanyama working on his movement and strength will be something that could change the game for him. Injuries are the only thing that will stop him from achieving greatness, and if he's improved his conditioning with the monks, that could spell trouble for the league.
In his first two seasons, Wemby has averaged 22.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and a whopping 3.7 blocks per game. The league was barely ready for him in the first place. Shaolin Wemby might just break the NBA.
