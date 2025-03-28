Victor Wembanyama's potential return timeline revealed after surgery
The NBA news cycle moves at the speed of light, and it feels like so much time has passed since Victor Wembanyama's season was ended due to DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) in his shoulder. The Spurs superstar is well into his recovery journey and has even undergone surgery.
The French phenomenon will obviously be unable to play for the Spurs again in what remains of their season, but a potential timeline was recently provided by L'Equipe. The report states that the French National Team hopes he might be able to return in time for their EuroBasket bid, a translation is provided below.
"Will Victor Wembanyama be at Euro 2025 (August 27-September 14 in Latvia, Cyprus, Finland, and Poland) after his NBA season was cut short due to a thrombosis in his right shoulder detected after the All-Star Game?
"Having since undergone surgery and been on the bench for several San Antonio matches, the number 1 pick in the 2023 draft is ready for another summer with Les Bleus, according to Frédéric Fauthoux."
Victor Wembanyama is widely considered to be the next face of the NBA, and he is equally important to France. The hope will be that he completely recovers from this issue, which has been a career-ender for hoopers in the past.
Wemby is only 21 years old and has the power of youth with him. If the timeline provided is correct, then he should be ready to play basketball by August. The question will be if the San Antonio Spurs are okay with him playing international basketball ahead of what will be a big 2025-26 season for the franchise.
