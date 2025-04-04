Veteran NBA play-by-play man to retire, ending streak of 2,280 consecutive broadcasts
Bill Schoening, the radio voice of the Spurs on WOAI in San Antonio, announced his retirement effective at the end of this season.
Schoening came to the Spurs in 2001 after a 12-year stint with the Texas Longhorn Sports Network. He hasn't missed a game since — a remarkable streak of 2,280 consecutive broadcasts if he calls the team's final six regular season games as planned.
“It’s difficult to walk away from a job that has provided so many fond memories and spawned many meaningful relationships, but it’s time for me step away from full time broadcasting and pursue some other interests like mentorship, volunteer work and time with family,” Schoening said a statement. “I’m thankful for my 24 seasons spent with the Spurs, calling four championships and being on hand for every game the Big Three played together. It has been an honor to describe the Spurs brand of selfless basketball, and I’ll never forget their consistent pursuit of excellence.”
Schoening's resumé also includes Major League Baseball and National Football League games. He'll have more time to dabble in his side talent as a singer/songwriter who has released multiple original albums.
“It’s just a hobby, a side thing, but something I really enjoy doing,” Schoening told the San Antonio Express-News in a 2018 interview. “What I would love to have happen, sort of a pie in the sky sort of thing, is for another artist to maybe hear one of my songs and think enough of it to record it.”
A Philadelphia native, Schoening has won the Associated Press “Top Texas Play-by-Play Award” four times and was named Texas Sportscaster of the Year in 2014. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2022.
