TNT's $650 million French Open investment gains a famous studio commentator: report
One of the biggest names in U.S. tennis will be a prominent French Open commentator beginning next month.
According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Andre Agassi is joining TNT's studio coverage team for the annual grand slam event beginning in May.
Agassi, 54, was among the most popular tennis players in the world during a pro career that spanned three decades. He won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 and a Career Grand Slam, including the French Open in 1999.
In a sport often dominated by stoic figures, Agassi’s emotional and sometimes volatile presence made him a relatable and compelling figure for fans, contributing to his lasting impact on tennis and beyond.
In 2017, Novak Djokovic picked Agassi to be his coach at the French Open, but their relationship did not last long. Now Agassi will have a front-facing role when TNT kicks off the first year of its reported 10-year, $650 million contract to broadcast the French Open live in the U.S.
Since losing its contract to broadcast live NBA games after the 2024-25 season, TNT has pursued an interesting media-rights strategy. Between its contracts in baseball, tennis (French Open), motor sports (NASCAR), women's basketball (Unrivaled), men's basketball (March Madness and, for this season, the NBA), soccer and wrestling, the network has its finger in many live events.
Perhaps because of the disparate nature of its portfolio, it makes sense for TNT to secure a prominent name in each sport to attract casual fans to its studio coverage. Agassi has worked sparsely in the analyst's chair since retiring as a player, but his celebrity quotient fits the bill.
