Howard Stern, Yankees broadcaster go back and forth about two-word catchphrase
In their book America’s Songs, authors Phillip Furia and Michael Lasser call I've Got the World on a String “one of the most aggressively cheerful songs to come out of America’s most dismal decade” — the 1930s.
There were perhaps enough Yankees fans who are old enough to recognize the lyric "Hey Now!" as a Frank Sinatra reference when Dave Sims, in his first year as the Yankees' radio play-by-play broadcaster, unveiled his aggressively cheerful home run call. Sims' first "Hey Now!" didn't wait long — Austin Wells went yard on the Yankees' first at-bat of 2025.
Among those who wondered aloud about the origins of "Hey Now": none other than Howard Stern.
Earlier this week, Stern joked that Sims borrowed the phrase fromThe Larry Sanders Show. The popular 1990s sitcom starring Garry Shandling made “Hey now” into a recurring line via Hank Kingsley, Shandling's announcer sidekick played by Jeffrey Tambor.
Not quite.
Sims responded to Stern on his Twitter/X account to explain the even older origins of his "Hey Now" catchphrase.
“The ‘Hey now!’ I got it from a Frank Sinatra song,” Sims said. "I appreciate your interest.”
News that the WFAN hired Dave Sims to replace the Yankees' retiring radio play-by-play broadcaster, John Sterling, was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. Sims, 72, has paid his dues in New York media — first as a sports reporter with the New York Daily News, later as an afternoon sports-talk radio host on WFAN, and a television anchor on WCBS.
More news: Former pitcher, analyst: Jurickson Profar suspension added to 0-7 team's ‘bulls---‘
Sims then became fixture in the Seattle Mariners' television broadcast booth starting in 2007. Since then, he's thrice been acclaimed as the Washington Sportscaster of the Year from the National Sports Media Association.
Quoting Sinatra amounts to the best kind of pandering to the Yankees' fan base. For Sims, the call seems to come from a genuine place — and that's a good thing. He figures to use it a lot this season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Former MLB infielder discusses replacing Fernando Valenzuela in radio booth
MLB: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton slams the door on possible torpedo bat/injury controversy
MLB: MLB.tv inaccessible on Opening Day because of technical issue
SPORTS MEDIA: Joe Buck's proud dad story about his father, Jack, will warm your heartMLB: Who are the highest paid MLB managers?