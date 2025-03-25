Kim Mulkey saddened by injury to USC star JuJu Watkins
By Tyler Reed
In what was a nightmare scenario during the USC Trojans' second-round win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Women's NCAA Tournament, the Trojans lost the heartbeat of their team.
USC star JuJu Watkins went down with a knee injury early in the game, and NBA insider Shams Charania has confirmed that the Trojans star tore her ACL.
Nobody ever wants to see an injury; however, when it happens to such a big name like Watkins, it creates a ripple effect throughout the entire league.
LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey commented on the injury. The Tigers coaching legend spoke about how important Watkins is to women's college basketball.
"JuJu Watkins is a star in our game and she went down last night with an ACL injury. Nobody did anything dirty, but it was so sad to watch. I just think about her and her family and the thing I would tell her is this is fixable. Sa'Myah Smith is a great example of that. She's been through two ACL tears," stated Mulket when speaking on the devastating injury.
Mulkey's Tigers are still in the hunt for the national championship, as the team takes on NC State in the regional semi-final.
Watkins' star has grown exponentially this season, and it is so disappointing that this season will end this way for the USC star. However, nobody should be surprised when Watkins comes back better than ever when she is healthy once again.
