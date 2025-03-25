Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan
The GOAT debate in the NBA is a never-ending one, with LeBron James' incredible longevity making it more intense by the passing year. But there are those that think Michael Jordan remains right at the top, and it's not just because of what both players have done on the court.
Stephen A. Smith thinks his feud with LeBron James is because doesn't think of the King as the GOAT. And while there are certainly arguments to be made on both sides, Jaylen Brown has explained the one off-court advantage Michael Jordan had that no one else has come close to replicating.
"Nobody surpassed Michael Jordan since," Jaylen Brown said, talking about the money Jordan made in deals off the court. "Not LeBron, and we're in a whole different era, that was over 40 years ago. These people you seeing in all the commercials, the people you seeing with these big deals and they using the machine to force them to become an undeniable star.
"They being globalized, and now they being pushed. And all these brands, they are just monetizing off of them. The deals they are actually getting are not that lucrative. Jordan was one of one. Nobody surpassed Jordan since."
Jaylen Brown is making a larger point about how no NBA superstar has been able to command the kind of game-breaking money that Michael Jordan did since his prime. LeBron James has become a billionaire, but Michael Jordan's estimated net worth is a reported $3.5 billion, roughly three times greater than James' reported net worth.
This is without taking into account the increase in NBA salaries over the years as well. Michael Jordan's aura was such that the biggest brands like Nike and McDonald's were giving him the type of deals that simply don't get offered anymore. It's something to think about in an era where the league is looking for their next face to take them to the next level.
