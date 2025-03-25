The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day in
By Matt Reed
When the action hasn't been taking place on the floor during March Madness there's only been one other main topic of conversation at the NCAA Tournament, and it's all about NIL and how the transfer portal is drastically changing the sport.
Head coaches across the country, including some still involved in the NCAA Tournament, have been asked about the subject, and it's blatantly obvious that they're still navigating these tricky waters.
Since Monday's opening of the transfer portal, over 700 Division 1 players have entered as they look for their next move in college basketball. That even includes guys that were just playing in the tournament this past week.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo stated that he's solely focused on March Madness as his Spartans prepare to play in the Sweet 16 this week. John Calipari reiterated similar sentiments and was even shocked to learn that the portal opened on Monday, shortly after his Arkansas Razorbacks reached the next round.
