Caitlin Clark sends heartwarming message to JuJu Watkins after knee injury
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark is the latest basketball star to chime in on the devastating knee injury suffered by USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins on Monday night.
Watkins was driving to the basketball when her knee buckled and she collapsed to the ground.
After being carried to the locker room, reports surfaced that Watkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL that will require surgery.
MORE: Who will step up for USC basketball after JuJu Watkins injury?
Clark sent out a heartfelt message wishing Watkins a full recovering and saying she will bounce back in a big way.
"Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever," Clark wrote on X along with a heart emoji.
The 19-year-old was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American, following up her Freshman of the Year campaign.
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith bravely opens up about mental health struggles
This season, the Trojans guard is averaging 24.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
USC was able to move forward and come away with a dominant 96-59 win over the No. 9 seed Bulldogs. Up next for USC is a meeting with the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 29.
It will be interesting to see who steps up for USC in Watkins' absence moving forward.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: NBA fans react to Bronny James' explosive G League night
NFL: Marshawn Lynch credits Aaron Rodgers for his 'opportunity' at Cal
CBB/CFB: Who will step up for USC basketball after JuJu Watkins injury?
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: Caitlin Clark, David Letterman interview teased for new Netflix episode