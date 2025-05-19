UNC football sells out allotment of season tickets for Bill Belichick's first season
By Tyler Reed
It feels good to finally write a story about Bill Belichick that doesn't involve his romantic life with girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Hopefully, we can finally move on and talk about the pigskin. The legendary coach has taken his talents to the college level, as this fall will be his first season as head coach of the University of North Carolina football program.
It's an exciting time to be a fan of the Tar Heels football program, and according to Zachery Eanes of Axios Raleigh, the stadium should be full every Saturday.
North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced that the football program has already sold out its allotment of 20,000 season tickets for the upcoming season.
There's no question that this is the most hyped season in the history of the Tar Heels football program.
Last season, the team finished 6-7 after the program tried a second stint with legendary head coach Mack Brown. However, things didn't end positively for Brown's second run with the program.
Belichick's arrival in Chapel Hill is the most intriguing story going into the 2025 college football season. What can anyone expect from this?
The future Hall of Fame coach has never been a head coach at the college level. However, his NFL resume can speak for itself. If things go right, the Tar Heels may be the new powerhouse in college football.
