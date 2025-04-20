Jelly Roll, NFL star George Kittle have epic WrestleMania 41 linkup
By Tyler Reed
WrestleMania 41 night one is currently underway, and the show has already exceeded expectations for some fans.
2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso opened the show with a monster win to earn the WWE World Heavyweight title over Gunther.
The biggest show in professional wrestling always brings out the stars in attendance, and WrestleMania 41 has been no different.
To kick off the festivities of night one of WrestleMania 41, Jelly Roll performed God Bless America, then linked up with wrestling super fan and one of the best tight ends in the NFL, George Kittle.
The pair looks to be enjoying all the action in some nice front row seats. The big event is taking place in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.
Saturday's action began at 7 pm ET and has no specific end time, but fans are anxiously awaiting the main event between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.
When that match is over, fans will have to wait until the same time on Sunday for the start of night two, which will feature John Cena's final WrestleMania match against the WWE champion, Cody Rhodes.
Wrestling appears to be cool again, but for guys like Jelly Roll, George Kittle, and myself, it never lost its coolness. Make WrestleMania a three-day event, please?
