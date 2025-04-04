UFC on ESPN 65 weigh-in results: Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy official, one massive miss
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action this weekend with UFC on ESPN 65 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a featherweight scrap between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy.
UFC on ESPN 65 will officially kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card on ESPN2, while the main card action gets underway at 9:00 p.m. ET.
The entire event will stream live on ESPN+.
Ahead of Saturday night's event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Unfortunately, one fight was scrapped after a fighter fell ill, and another fighter had a massive weight miss.
A full look at the UFC on ESPN 65 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 65 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
- Josh Emmett (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5)
- Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
- ChangHo Lee (136) vs. Cortavious Romious (139.5)*
- Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)
- Luis Gurule (125) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)
- Torrez Finney (186) vs. Rob Valentin (185.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Daniel Santos ()**
- Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Diana Belbita (125.5)
- Daniel Frunza (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee (171)
- Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Istela Nunes (115)
- Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)
- Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)
- Talita Alencar (115) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)
* Ramious missed the bantamweight limit by 3.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse
** Santos did not weigh in due to illness and his fight vs. Davey Grant was canceled
