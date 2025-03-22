Four-second knockout steals the show at Cage Warriors MMA event in London
By Simon Head
British fight promotion Cage Warriors has had a long association with the UFC, with its champions and superstar fighters making the jump to the UFC.
The likes of Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Ilia Topuria and Joanna Jedrejczyk have made the jump from Cage Warriors to the UFC and captured championship gold on the world stage.
And on Friday night at the Indigo at The O2 in London, the next generation of UK fighting stars took the cage to showcase their skills.
But, while the young up and coming stars of the future played a big part on the night, the man who stole the show was a 35-year-old, 14-year veteran, who produced a highlight reel moment for the ages.
Yannick "The Black Mamba" Bahati has competed across Europe and Africa over the past decade and a half, but he's never had a finish quite like this as he flattened Charles Joyner.
Bahati's victory didn't come without its controversy, however. His knockout punch came immediately after the pair touched gloves in a show of respect to start the fight.
It appeared that Bahati initiated the glove touch, and still had hold of Joyner's hand when he threw the big right hand that ended the fight.
The knockout itself was officially timed at four seconds, which puts Bahati's KO right up there with the fastest knockouts in MMA history, one second faster than Jorge Masvidal's famous flying knee KO of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in 2019.
