UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-in results: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder official
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with some afternoon MMA live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The event, UFC on ABC 9, is headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker (26-8) and former ONE two-division champion Reiner de Ridder (19-2).
In the co-main event, Petr Yan faces Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight bout.
MORE: Dustin Poirier shares emotional goodbye to MMA
UFC Abu Dhabi will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card, headlined by a bantamweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Said Nurmagomedov, on ESPN, before the action shifts to ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+.
Ahead of this weekend's event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
A full look at the official weigh-in results for UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. de Ridder can be seen below.
MORE: Dana White shatters Jon Jones' UFC White House dreams: 'I can't risk it'
UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (ABC, ESPN+, 3:00 p.m. ET)
- Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (186)
- Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)
- Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
- Asu Almabayev (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125.5)
- Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, noon ET)
- Bryce Mitchell (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)
- Muslim Salikhov (170.5) vs. Carlos Leal (170)
- Davey Grant (135) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (136)
- Amanda Ribas (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)
- Ibo Aslan (204) vs. Billy Elekana (204.5)
- Mohammad Yahyan (146) vs. Steven Nguyen (145.5)
- Martin Buday (266) vs. Marcus Almeida (254)
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WWE: Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestlers, musicians, politicians react on social media
NBA: Kendrick Perkins backs Luka Doncic to win MVP next season, explains why
NFL: Cam Newton roasts everyone who is coming at his comments on Jalen Hurts
SPORTS MEDIA: NBCUniversal considers launching its own sports network
VIRAL: Savannah Bananas TV stunt fails live on air, leaving CNN host aghast