UFC 318 live stream, fight card, start time, TV info for Holloway vs. Poirier 3
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is officially back this week with fireworks guaranteed when UFC 318 takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Max Holloway puts his BMF title on the line in the main event against local favorite Dustin Poirier, who will be entering the Octagon for the final time in his career.
It is a trilogy fight between the two men, with Poirier winning their first meeting via triangle armbar at UFC 143 in 2012. Poirier also won the second meet at UFC 236 in 2019, via unanimous decision.
How can you tune in to Saturday night's pay-per-view?
All of the information you need to catch UFC 318 from start to finish can be seen below.
UFC 318 live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Venue: Smoothie King Center
TV Info: ESPN, ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream 1
UFC 318 fight card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156) – for BMF title
- Paulo Costa (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
- Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)
- Patricio Freire (145) vs. Dan Ige (145)
- Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Vinicius Oliveira (136) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)
- Brendan Allen (185) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
- Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)
- Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Islam Dulatov (171) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)
- Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
- Lukasz Brzeski (242) vs. Ryan Spann (252)
- Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)
- Nicolle Caliari (126) vs. Carli Judice (125)
How To Live Stream UFC 318 Online
Your best bet for watching the game via a live stream is ordering the pay-per-view on ESPN+. The prelims will also be free on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
The pay-per-view costs $79.99.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
