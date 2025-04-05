UConn's Jana El Alfy gets emotional discussing parents' trip from Egypt to Final Four
By Josh Sanchez
Friday night was special for UConn women's basketball star Jana El Alfy. The 6-foot-5 Huskies center was tasked with going against UCLA Bruins All-American center Lauren Betts with a shot at the national championship on the line, but it was something off of the court that made her March Madness moment even more special.
El Alfy's parents traveled all the way from Egypt to Tampa, Florida to was Jana and Huskies take down the No. 1 overall seed and punch their ticket to the natty.
MORE: UConn's Paige Bueckers wakes up every morning to cook for teammate observing Ramadan
Throughout the game, her parents were shown on ESPN beaming with pride as their daughter held her own against the nation's best.
El Alfy recorded 6 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Huskies' 34-point shellacking of the Bruins.
Before the game, El Alfy and her parents shared a heartwarming embrace as they got to enjoy their special moment before she took the court at Amalie Arena.
After the game, El Alfy was asked about her parents' presence in the arena and she broke down in tears while discussing how much it meant for them to be there.
MORE: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
"Coming across the globe and being able to be here and play for the first time, first time ever being in the Final Four, it means absolutely everything to me," she told reporters in the locker room.
These are the moments that make March Madness so special.
El Alfy and the Huskies will aim to wrap up their dominant run in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, April 6, when they face off against Dawn Staley and the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, with live streaming on ESPN+.
