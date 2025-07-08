UCF head coach Scott Frost says Nebraska was 'wrong job' during Big 12 Media Days
By Tyler Reed
The unofficial start to the college football season has begun with the start of Big 12 Media Days. It ain't much, but new UCF head coach Scott Frost has given us enough to talk about for the next few days with his comments on his alma mater, Nebraska.
Frost was the head coach for the Knights back in 2016 and 2017, where the program went two straight bowl games, before Frost left for the head job with the Cornhuskers.
It's every former player's dream to get the chance to coach at the school they played at. However, those dreams would become a nightmare for Frost, as he finished his career in Lincoln with a 16-31 record after five seasons.
When asked about what he learned during his time with Nebraska, Scott had a simple answer that will drive the 'Big Red' fans absolutely insane.
Frost said he learned to not take the wrong job when looking back at his time in a place that he used to call home. A once beloved player may now be public enemy number one.
The Cornhuskers have moved on with former NFL head coach Matt Rhule, who is entering his third season with the program. If the football gods are listening, wouldn't it be nice if these two became bowl-eligible this season?
