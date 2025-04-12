Lane Kiffin has fun with Tennessee fans trolling him on social media
By Tyler Reed
Spring practice for college football means that fanbases are getting a first look at what they may see on Saturdays this fall.
However, for the Tennessee Volunteers fanbase, they are looking for answers after former starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava decided to skip out on the program after an apparent NIL discussion gone wrong for the former starting quarterback.
The Volunteers fanbase is, shall we say, a very passionate bunch. By passionate, they can sometimes be unruly.
The news that their starting quarterback has left in the search for greener pastures, fans are not taking the news so well on social media.
Some fans are even having a little fun with former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin, who left Knoxville for the bright lights of Los Angeles, once upon a time.
One fan photoshopped Iamaleava's head on Kiffin's body in a photo that shares a tough time in the career of the Ole Miss head coach.
However, Kiffin, being one of the best college football coaches on social media, had a great reaction to the post. The Rebels' head coach went with the face-palm emoji when sharing the photo on his Twitter/X.
Kiffin spent just one season with Tennessee, going 7-6 in the 2009 season before leaving for USC. However, fans have always felt that if Kiffin stayed, the Volunteers would have jumped back to the head of the food chain.
However, the program has had four coaches since Kiffin, and the best they can do is lose in dominating fashion in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff. Will it ever feel like 98 again?
