College football top rivalries list has fans ready to go to war
By Tyler Reed
In a little over a month, college football fans will get to sit down on a Saturday in August to enjoy the game they have long waited to see once again.
However, at the moment, everyone is twiddling their thumbs, waiting for their first opening kickoff to make things official.
While the waiting may seem like forever, The Athletic got the conversation going with their latest rankings of the top rivalries in college football.
To no surprise, the Michigan-Ohio State game was ranked the top rivalry in all of college football. Last season, the Wolverines stunned the Buckeyes, which then led to a near all-out brawl on the field and maybe some premature pepper spray usage.
Alabama-Auburn, Oklahoma-Texas, Army-Navy, and USC-Notre Dame round out the top five rivalries in the sport.
The list was also a tough reminder that we are losing rivalries due to the decisions to make super conferences. Nebraska and Oklahoma will not be meeting anytime soon, and we have to thank the Sooners move to the SEC for that.
However, one rivalry is missing from this list. They may be basketball schools, but Louisville and Kentucky absolutely hate one another. It has been a pretty balanced rivalry when looking back on the history of the matchup, and it deserves more national love. I mean, it is the greatest rivalry in college basketball, why can't it be a good one on the gridiron?
