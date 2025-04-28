NBA refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons
The New York Knicks went up 3-1 in their series against the Detroit Pistons, picking up an incredibly important Game 4 victory on the road. The game was tight till the end, they won 94-93 because the Pistons failed to get a bucket on the crucial final possession.
This was a source of controversy immediately after the game though, as Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff came out onto the court because he thought Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled. The Pistons man was taking a three in the corner with seconds left on the clock, when Josh Hart made all sorts of contact on him. And while it doesn't change the result, the refs admitted they missed the call.
RELATED: Lakers' JJ Redick rips NBA referees after heartbreaking Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” crew chief David Guthrie said in the pool report. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr., and a foul should have been called.”
Hart, the man who initiated the contact and got away with it, called that this would happen too. Speaking after the game, Hart said, "Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him. Was it legal? I don't know. Will let the 2-minute report say that."
If the foul had been properly called, Hardaway Jr. would have been sent to the line with less than a second left on the shot clock. This would have led to three free throws, of which he would have only needed to make two to give the Pistons the win.
There is a monumental difference between a series being 3-1 and 2-2. The Knicks are now in the driver's seat moving forward, and this missed foul call seems like it might have cost the Pistons their season.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Shedeur finds a home, Lakers on ropes, trouble in paradise, and more
NBA: Fans react to clutch Timberwolves win over Lakers, think Playoff series could be over
NFL: Shedeur Sanders' prank caller revealed to be NFL coach's son, issues apology
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
VIRAL: UFL WR Samson Nacua, brother of NFL's Puka Nacua, slaps fan on video after game