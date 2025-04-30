Gary Trent Jr. watches Milwaukee Bucks season slip through fingers in OT heartbreaker
By Josh Sanchez
The NBA Playoffs may have been full of blowouts through the first round, but Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks delivered in a big way.
Indiana was hoping to close out the series on their home court, but a late run by the Bucks put them in position to pull off the upset without Damian Lillard, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Game 4.
Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers came through with some late heroics to force overtime, but it didn't end there.
Gary Trent Jr. continued his monster game and the Bucks held a late lead in overtime, but Haliburton once again had the Pacers surging. With less than 15 seconds remaining, Trent had a costly turnover with the ball slipping through his fingers and giving Indiana, who was trailing by one point, possession with just 10 seconds left.
For the Pacers' final possession, Haliburton once again came through by driving to the hoop to hit the game-winner with just one second left, sealing the win for Indiana as they punched their ticket to the next round.
The season, and what could possibly be the team's final game with Giannas Antetokounmpo, literally slipped through their fingers.
Trent finished with a game-high 33 points, including eight three-pointers, while Antentokounmpo had a triple-double with 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assits.
Leading the way for Indiana was Haliburton, who recorded 26 points, five rebounds, and nine assists.
Up next for the Pacers is a showdown with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
