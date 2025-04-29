Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement
Charlie Dixon, the embattled Fox Sports executive who was fired by the network, released a statement Monday in response to his termination through an attorney:
"Charlie Dixon is deeply saddened by the decision of Fox Sports to terminate his employment. After nine years in positions of increasing responsibility at the network, Mr. Dixon was told that he was being let go for violating company policy. According to the network, Mr. Dixon did not disclose to human resources or the legal department that a third-party production company had hired his wife as a temporary freelancer. But the reality is that Mr. Dixon had asked his supervisor about the hire and was told that there were no objections. It is noteworthy that a Fox spokesperson made no reference to the company investigation of sexual harassment claims in announcing Mr. Dixon’s departure. Mr. Dixon has cooperated fully with the investigation and denies engaging in any inappropriate conduct."- John Ly, attorney for Charlie Dixon
Dixon was placed on leave in February after being named in multiple lawsuits. The now-former executive vice president of content for FS1 is a named defendant in a lawsuit filed in January by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji. Former Fox host Julie Stewart-Binks also claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Dixon at a hotel, the subject of a lawsuit in February.
The Athletic reported Dixon had been fired earlier Monday. A spokesperson for the network declined comment for the initial report.
