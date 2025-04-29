Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show
By Joe Lago
The Buffalo Bills' 2025 draft class was largely considered a success, earning an A-minus from Pro Football Focus. They addressed needs at cornerback with their first-round pick (Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston) and at defensive tackle with their second-rounder (South Carolina's T.J. Sanders).
The other position that could've used a significant boost was wide receiver. The Bills drafted six more players before taking a wideout, using their last pick — a seventh-rounder and No. 240 overall — to choose Maryland's Kaden Prather.
MORE: Buffalo Bills select ultimate hype man in first round of 2025 NFL Draft
In assessing the team's draft on Monday, WGR 550's Jeremy White and Joe DiBiase discussed the Bills' reluctance to "invest" in wideouts "relative to their peers." When general manager Brandon Beane joined the program, he would not let that criticism slide.
"It sounds like 2018 all over with you guys," said Beane, catching White and DiBiase off guard. They asked for clarification, and the GM obliged.
"Well, you guys were b----ing in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are b----ing that we don't have a receiver," Beane said. "I don't get it. ... We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now.
"You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs, same group. How is this group not better than last year's group? Like, our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense. We did that.
"So I get it. You got to have a show, and you got to have something to b---- about, but b----ing about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."
After trading Diggs to the Houston Texans last year, the Bills drafted Keon Coleman in the second round. Coleman caught only 29 passes as a rookie, but third-year wideout Khalil Shakir emerged to lead the team with 76 receptions and 821 receiving yards. His four touchdown catches were tied for second with Coleman behind Mack Hollins' five TDs.
Despite the production — and Allen's MVP season — the Bills still lack a true No. 1 wide receiver. Just don't mention that sticking point in the presence of the team's GM.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Shedeur finds a home, Lakers on ropes, trouble in paradise, and more
NBA: Fans react to clutch Timberwolves win over Lakers, think Playoff series could be over
NFL: Shedeur Sanders' prank caller revealed to be NFL coach's son, issues apology
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
VIRAL: UFL WR Samson Nacua, brother of NFL's Puka Nacua, slaps fan on video after game