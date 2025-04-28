Top 10 most hated teams in sports
By Tyler Reed
Want to know my favorite Christmas movie? It's 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.' Want to know why it's my favorite movie?
I've often been told that I've had the personality of a grumpy old man since birth. Those opinions check out, as I hate dealing with people and love to root against my enemies in sports.
Watching your least favorite teams lose in embarrassing fashion almost feels as good as watching your favorites secure a big win.
Hating is in all of our hearts, and many of us hate the same teams. Our friend Doug McKain recently discussed the top 10 most hated teams in sports.
Here is the list:
10. Manchester United
9. Los Angeles Lakers
8. Duke Blue Devils
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Houston Astros
5. Boston Celtics
4. Dallas Cowboys
3. Kansas City Chiefs
2. New York Yankees
1. Los Angeles Dodges
The New York Yankees not being number one is a bit of a surprise. The Yankees have long been hated by everyone outside the city of New York. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers going on spending sprees in recent years has made the hate grow for the team out west.
Makes me feel fuzzy inside to still see that everyone hates the Duke Blue Devils. If I could, my list would also have the Green Bay Packers on it. Man, don't you just love talking about hate? It fills me with glee.
