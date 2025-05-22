Indiana Pacers complete historic NBA Playoffs comeback against New York Knicks to steal Game 1
By Matt Reed
Madison Square Garden has become a fortress for the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but the Indiana Pacers continue to use up their magical endings to games this postseason after stealing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.
The Pacers trailed by 14 points with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Knicks weren't able to hold on to the victory in New York, ending a 27-year run of teams being able to close out games while leading. Entering Wednesday night, teams were an astounding 0-970 in games where they trailed by 14 or more with under three minutes left.
However, the Pacers have become the comeback kings this postseason after achieving incredible results against the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith continue to show how clutch they are for Indiana, especially late in games. Nesmith went for 20 points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, while Haliburton led all Pacers scorers with 31 points on the night.
