Tyrese Haliburton calls game with dagger three-pointer to beat Cleveland Cavaliers
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Cavaliers' season is hanging in the balance after Tuesday night when the Indiana Pacers solidified a huge advantage in their NBA Playoffs Round 2 matchup.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs games
The number one seed in the Eastern Conference trails 2-0 in their series against the Pacers following Tyrese Haliburton's late-game heroics with a three-pointer that went in with just over one second remaining in regulation.
Haliburton finished the night with 19 points, but his dagger three-pointer now means the Pacers have a commanding lead in the series as it shifts back to Indiana with his team already up 2-0 against the 64-win Cavaliers.
Cleveland was missing a handful of stars Tuesday night, including Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and DeAndre Hunter, but the Cavs still had a strong chance to pull out a victory after holding a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and blew a seven-point advantage with less than a minute remaining.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Derby winner, NBA Playoffs heat up, don't sleep on puck, and more
CFB: College football's most toxic fan bases revealed
MLB: Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall
NBA: Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
NFL: President Donald Trump set to reveal the 2027 NFL Draft location
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Saturday Night Live' roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson relationship