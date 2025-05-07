Tyrese Haliburton calls game with dagger three-pointer to beat Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs led by 7 with 48 seconds left, then:



Siakam misses 2 FTs

Nesmith putback dunk

Mitchell turnover

Siakam layup

Nembhard steals inbounds pass

Haliburton fouled

Haliburton makes FT

Haliburton misses FT

Haliburton offensive rebound

Haliburton 3-pointer



Pacers win. pic.twitter.com/rhTd45M0lK