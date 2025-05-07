The Big Lead

Tyrese Haliburton calls game with dagger three-pointer to beat Cleveland Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers guard helped put his team up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals after his game-winner Tuesday night.

By Matt Reed

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome dribbles beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton in the 2025 NBA Playoffs
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome dribbles beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton in the 2025 NBA Playoffs / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers' season is hanging in the balance after Tuesday night when the Indiana Pacers solidified a huge advantage in their NBA Playoffs Round 2 matchup.

The number one seed in the Eastern Conference trails 2-0 in their series against the Pacers following Tyrese Haliburton's late-game heroics with a three-pointer that went in with just over one second remaining in regulation.

Haliburton finished the night with 19 points, but his dagger three-pointer now means the Pacers have a commanding lead in the series as it shifts back to Indiana with his team already up 2-0 against the 64-win Cavaliers.

Cleveland was missing a handful of stars Tuesday night, including Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and DeAndre Hunter, but the Cavs still had a strong chance to pull out a victory after holding a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and blew a seven-point advantage with less than a minute remaining.

