Browns rookie gets his cleats right during equipment fitting
By Tyler Reed
It's safe to say that the Cleveland Browns were the most popular team after the 2025 NFL Draft. The team selected two quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.
However, it is easy to tell what position the Browns were focused on during the draft: running back. The team selected two running backs, one of which is former Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins.
The Browns are looking for a fresh start in the backfield, as it appears the team has moved on from long time running back Nick Chubb.
It's a new era in Cleveland, and Judkins wants to make sure he looks his best in his Browns debut. The rookie running back was recently seen making sure his cleat game was the right fit.
Judkins was filmed getting the perfect fit for his choice of cleats for the upcoming season. Let's just say the NFL goes the extra mile when players are trying on new cleats.
When I picked out a new pair of cleats, my mom would tell me to run down the aisle at a local joint known as Johnny LeMaster's.
However, something tells me that a running back who rushed over 1,000 yards in every season during his collegiate career was not asked to run down the halls of the Browns' facility. But it would be a lot cooler if he did.
