Nationals prospect rocking Chipotle-inspired cleats for MLB Futures Game
By Tyler Reed
The MLB is taking over the weekend, as well as all of next week, with the MLB Draft and MLB All-Star festivities headlining the summer.
However, there's plenty more to put your eyes on in regards to the baseball diamond thanks to the non-stop coverage of the game on MLB Network.
On Saturday evening, the future of the MLB will take the field in the MLB Futures Game. Fans will get a glimpse of players that could be pillars of their franchise within the next few years.
For Washington Nationals fans, one of the franchise's top pitching prospects, Marquis Grissom Jr., will be taking the mound for the National League, and he'll be doing it in a spicy style.
Grissom Jr. will be rocking Chipotle-inspired cleats for the all-star event. Nike has crafted one of the best custom cleats I have ever seen. The aluminum foil that protects our delicious Chipotle burritos is the swoosh on the cleats. These cleats are absolutely gorgeous.
Grissom Jr.'s name may sound familiar to many baseball fans, as his father, Marquis Grissom, played 17 years in the MLB and will be a manager for the American League squad in the Futures Game.
Catch all the Futures Game action on the MLB Network starting at 4 p.m. ET., or stream along on MLB.tv, MLB.com, or the MLB app.
